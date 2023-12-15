He opened up his Richmond church for those who need a place to stay warm during the day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Winter weather is especially tough for vulnerable communities like the homeless.

While the homeless population in Richmond may have somewhere warm to stay at night, there is no designated place for people to stay warm during the day.

The city's inclement winter shelter only operates at night.

"It is sad. Sometimes it will bring up a tear to my eye. Why would the government have all this money and these people are still homeless in the cold, why?" Pastor Joe Reeves of Tabernacle of Praise Ministries International asked.

Reeves says he saw the need and opened his church during the day for anyone needing to stay warm.

He has coffee, food, gospel music, and friendly faces ready to greet anyone walking in.

Reeves is also known to walk around dishing out jokes in hopes of bringing smiles to people's faces.

He said he has found keeping things light is a life saver. He said many people experiencing homelessness are struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Reeves chooses to sit down to listen to their stories, which he said are filled with trauma and mental illness.

"It hurts to see them go through that. Sit with them and learn their stories. Unless you get to sit with them and understand the psychological aspect, you’ll never understand what the people are going through,"Reeves said.

Reeves plans to keep providing as much as he can for the community. The church relies on community donations to make it through.

If you're able to donate you can do so in one of the following ways:



Send checks to the Tabernacle of Praise

Send a CashApp donation to $Tabernacle2668 or 804-939-4881

Or donate in person to 2668 Hull Street Richmond, VA, 23224

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!