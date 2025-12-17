Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia sees a warmup Wednesday, showers possible Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. — Milder weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s both days. A storm system will bring rain to the area Thursday night into early Friday morning. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible.
Overnight temperatures will warm into the low 60s.

A strong cold front will move through the area early Friday. Temperatures will fall from the low 60s early Friday morning to the low 40s by the end of the day.

Saturday will be dry and cool, with milder weather returning Sunday. Dry and cool weather is expected early next week.

