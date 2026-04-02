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Warm weather continues into the holiday weekend

Rain will be likely on Easter Sunday followed by cooler weather next week
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RICHMOND, Va. —Friday will have clouds and fog early, then skies will become partly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy. A pop-up shower or storm will be possible by late in the day, mostly west of I-95. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

As of now, Easter Sunday morning will be dry around daybreak, but some rain is possible by late morning. Some showers and storms will be around in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny. While temperatures will be cooler, they will be back closer to normal, in the low to mid 60s.

Lows Monday night will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The home opener for the Richmond Flying Squirrels Tuesday evening looks dry with first pitch temperatures near 60, with temps in the lower 50s by last pitch.

Lows Tuesday night will drop into the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs Wednesday will be around 60.

Highs will warm to around 70 Thursday, and back into the 80s for next weekend.

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