Ian is headed to Virginia, here's what to expect

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain associated with Ian will move into Virginia from south to north during the day Friday, with rain likely for all of central Virginia by late evening.

A prolonged period of soaking rain is expected this weekend. While there will be some occasional lulls, periods of heavy rainfall will occur throughout the weekend. Rain will transition to periods of occasional showers Monday and Tuesday.

Total rainfall from Ian for most areas will be 2 to 4 inches, but some totals over 5 inches may occur. Some wind gusts over 30 mph will be possible, and there will be coastal flooding.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, with winds just shy of category five strength. It will track across Florida tonight and Thursday, and the remnants will track up through the southeastern United States Friday and this weekend. The remnant area of low pressure will be in western North Carolina Sunday morning. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.