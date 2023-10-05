Expect two more warm days in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will have a mix of clouds and sun today. A sprinkle is possible in southeastern VA. Highs will be around 80.

Another round of fog is possible tonight with lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with the slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

A cold front will bring the chance of a few scattered showers on Saturday, but there will be many dry hours. Highs will range from the upper 60s far northwest to the upper 70s far southeast.

Behind this cold front, it will be much cooler. Lows Saturday night will be 45-50 for the metro, with some lower 40s north and west.

It will be mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows Sunday night will be 40-45 for the metro. There will be some mid/upper 30s possible in outlying areas, where some frost may occur.

Highs will get back into the 70s Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Philippe will pass over or very close to Bermuda on Friday. The remnants of the system will move into Maine and Nova Scotia this weekend. More information is available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

