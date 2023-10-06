Watch Now
Here's how a strong cold front will affect weekend temperatures

A strong cold front will bring a big drop in temperatures this weekend.
Posted at 10:09 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 22:09:24-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- High temperatures the past few days have remained above the normal high of 75°, with a string of 80° highs.

Highs will be around 80° again Friday.

A strong cold front will pass on Saturday. This may cause a few showers, mostly in the morning through midday.

It will be cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

After the front passes, cooler air will move in for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Lows will be in the 40s away from the coast, with some outlying areas near 39-40°.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 60s. Highs will be in the 50s for the mountains.

Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be the coldest since May 5. Widespread 40s will occur in many locations, but outlying areas could dip into the mid and upper 30s. Frost will be possible for locations well west of I-95.

Highs will warm back into the 70s for much of the week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

