Sunny and cooler with gusty breezes

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is clear with temperatures in the 30s. Winds continue to be a bit gusty, and wind chills will be in the 20s early this morning.

Today will feature lots of sunshine, but it will be quite cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds will gust over 25 mph the first half of the day across central VA. Some gusts could exceed 40 mph at the coast, and a wind advisory is in effect until 1 p.m.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows will be in the 30s again Monday night.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

A few showers are possible at times on Wednesday. Highs will be around 60.

Rain will increase Wednesday night into Thursday. Rainfall could be heavy across southeastern VA. Highs will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Friday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 60s.

There is the slight chance of a passing shower as a warm front is in the area on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

As of now, Easter Sunday looks dry. Highs will stay in the 70s into early next week.

