Temperatures may hit the 80s in Virginia this week

Posted at 6:53 AM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 06:53:20-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs will be in the low to mid-70s on Wednesday and the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

It's certainly possible a few places may touch 80 degrees by the end of the week.

Our next rain chances will come late Friday (mainly in the afternoon/evening).

It will remain mild over the weekend but with occasional cloudiness and possibly a few more showers on Sunday.

