Comfortable weather continues, but the heat builds later in the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s. Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight with an isolated shower possible. The low will be near 60.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler with highs from the mid 70s to the low 80s. A shower or two could linger closer to the coast. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 50s to around 60.

Wednesday looks pleasant, with ample sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Then the heat and humidity will build later in the week. High temperatures of 90+ are expected Thursday through Saturday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible later Friday and again on Saturday.

Due to the isolated nature of any thunderstorm development this week, some locations may stay dry today through next Sunday.

