Cold and breezy today with stinging wind chills

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cold air will settle in this weekend. Highs today will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s. Winds will gust over 25 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens most of the day. Sunshine will mix with some clouds during the afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and quite cold. Most locations away from the immediate coast will drop into the teens. Our coldest outlying areas will be in the single digits.

Sunday will be sunny and a few degrees warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Wind speeds will be much lower.

Lows Sunday night will be in the teens again, with some single digits in outlying areas.

Monday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

An unsettled pattern will settle in from Wednesday through next weekend, keeping the chance of rain showers around each day. It will turn warmer with highs in the 60s by late-week.

