Cooler Thursday ahead with temps in upper 50s, lower 60s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be cooler, but temperatures will still be mild and above normal, reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sun will mix with more clouds later in the day.

Warm air returns for Friday with highs 65-70. There will be a chance of a few showers late in the day, mostly in northern and western Virginia.

There will be some rain at times on Saturday as a cold front approaches. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Highs will again be 65-70 in many areas.

Rain will exit early Sunday morning, with clouds decreasing. Daybreak highs will be in the mid 50s, with some 60s southeast. Temperatures will fall a bit during the day.

Monday will be colder with 20s in the morning, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Dry weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.