Prepare for heat, humidity, and possible storms Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be hot and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index could break 105 in some locations. There will be a chance of a shower or storm in the morning. Scattered storms are possible by mid-afternoon, any storm that does develop could produce some strong gusts.

The weekend will have a cloud/sun mix with an isolated storm possible. Highs will be in the lower 90s Saturday. It will be less humid with highs in the mid 80s Sunday.

Highs will stay in the mid 80s through mid-week, with some cooler weather possible by next weekend.

Tropics: In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Franklin is located east of the Bahamas. It is expected to become a hurricane as it tracks between the US and Bermuda. The track will keep it away from the east coast, but it will create rough surf and strong rip currents by early next week. More details are available in the CBS Hurricane Tracker.

There are two more disturbances in the central Atlantic, but they will pose no threat to land.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.