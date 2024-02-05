Seasonably cool Monday ahead of dry week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be sunny and seasonable, with afternoon highs in the low 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the mid and upper 20s.

The quiet weather pattern will continue through most of the week. We'll have sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s through Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

By Thursday, we'll experience some warming, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Then readings will likely reach the 60s in most locations Friday through Sunday. Along with the milder air, clouds will return and there will be the threat for a few scattered showers each day. However, no significant rain is expected.

