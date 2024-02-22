Watch Now
Warmer today and Friday

Highs will get into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Posted at 8:19 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 08:26:16-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase across the area today as warmer air pushes into the region. There will be the chance of showers north of I-64, with the best chance of rain in far northern Virginia. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A few showers will be possible tonight. Lows will be 45-50.

Friday will average mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of showers during the day, but there will be many dry hours. Rain chances will be highest across southeastern Virginia. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday will be cooler with variable cloudiness. A few isolated showers are possible. Highs will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

Saturday night will be the coldest period of the 7-day forecast. Metro lows will be in the low to mid 20s, but teens will be possible in outlying areas.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

It will turn warmer into mid-week with highs in the 60s to around 70. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, with a better chance of rain on Thursday.

