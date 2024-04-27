Mild with clouds today, much warmer Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be more cloud cover today, with skies averaging mostly cloudy a good chunk of the day. Some scattered showers are possible, with the best chance well north of I-64. Highs will range from the lower to upper 60s, but locations that get more breaks for sun will reach around 70.

Tonight will be mild with some clouds. Lows will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and much warmer, with most locations away from the coast touching or breaking 80.

Monday will be very warm and a bit more humid with highs 85-90 in the metro.

Tuesday will have highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some scattered showers and storms are possible, mostly towards evening.

Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few isolated showers are possible, mainly in the morning.

Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s through Saturday.

