Highs to hit mid 50s around Richmond, mid 60s in southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- We've been locked in with below-normal temperatures for 17 consecutive days, but that streak will end Tuesday.

Highs will reach the mid 50s in and around Richmond. Highs will stay in the 40s near the Bay, but should reach the low to mid 60s in southwest Virginia.

A few sprinkles will be possible late Tuesday night ahead of a cold front. Wednesday will still be comfortable, but chillier weather returns to the area Thursday and Friday.

Seasonably cool and dry weather is expected Saturday. A strong storm system will bring rain to the area Sunday. The rain could begin as a wintry mix over the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley before transitioning to rain. Rainfall totals of more than 1" will be possible in central Virginia.

