Fog gives way to a humid Friday with some sun

RICHMOND, Va. -- Areas of dense fog will give way to partly sunny skies today. There is a very slight chance of a sprinkle or shower, mostly east of I-95. It will be more humid with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday. It will be humid with the slight chance of a shower in the morning, mostly southeast of Richmond.

A few scattered showers or a thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon and early evening as a cold front moves through.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will turn less humid by evening.

Saturday night will be less humid with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid-50s.

Skies will be mainly sunny on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday morning may end up being the coolest morning since mid-May with lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Highs will warm into the 80s during next week, with lows in the 50s to around 60. Rain chances will be very low through Thursday.

Tropics: There are four disturbances in the Atlantic Basin, but none have a very good chance of tropical cyclone development over the next several days. We are currently in an unusually quiet pattern in the tropics, with no named storms since Ernesto dissipated on August 12th.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.