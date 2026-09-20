Warmer today, much cooler by mid-week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sun will mix with increasing clouds today. It will be warmer and more humid with highs 85-90°.

A complex of storms moving in from the west may survive the trip over the mountains, and impact northern Virginia this morning.

Otherwise, a few isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon, mainly off to the far north and far west. A storm or two will be possible in the metro after around 4 p.m., with a better chance this evening. The storms that do develop could have gusty winds, and there is a marginal risk for severe weather west of I-95.

A cold front will sink southward Monday. Highs will be 75-80° well north of I-64, in the lower 80s for the metro, and the mid to upper 80s far south. A few isolated showers or storms are possible, with the best chance west of I-95. Once again, some storms could have gusty winds.

There will be occasional rain Monday night through Thursday. While there will be many dry hours within that period, there is the potential for some steady and heavy rainfall at times. Rainfall totals could exceed three inches by later this week.

Winds will also increase as a storm moves near the Mid Atlantic coast. There could be some coastal flooding mid and late week.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday. The autumnal equinox, the astronomical start to fall, occurs at 8:05 p.m.

It will be quite cool Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the 50s.

Drier air will move into the region Friday into Saturday. Highs next weekend will be in the low to mid 70s.

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