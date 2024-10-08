Hurricane Milton will likely make landfall early Thursday morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cool, dry sunshine will be with us on Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Tonight will be clear and seasonably cold, lows will be in the mid/upper 40s

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Wednesday, and the upper 60s on Thursday and Friday. Some high clouds will be with us later Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 40s in most locations.

In the tropics: Hurricane Milton is a strong category 4 hurricane north of the Yucatan Peninsula. Milton will make landfall early Thursday morning as the first major hurricane to hit that area since 1921. The hurricane will accelerate eastward across Florida and out to sea.

Leslie is still in the east-central Atlantic, tracking northwest over the open waters. Another tropical wave that is about to move off the coast of Africa will be monitored for potential development this week.

