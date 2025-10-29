Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rain possible in Central Virginia Wednesday into Thursday morning

Dry and cool weather is expected for Halloween
Tom's Morning Weather
RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain showers will be possible during the daytime hours Wednesday, especially by late afternoon.

Pockets of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Skies will become partly cloudy during the day Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. Trick-or-Treaters will have dry weather with temps in the 50s.

The weekend appears dry at this point, with mostly sunny skies Saturday and mostly cloudy skies Sunday. We will set our clocks back an hour at 2 AM Sunday as Daylight Saving Time comes to and end.

In the tropics, powerful Category 4 Hurricane Melissa will make landfall in Cuba early Wednesday morning.

More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

