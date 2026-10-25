Sunday sunshine, frost/freeze possible Monday morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny today, with just some clouds at times, mostly southeast of Richmond. Highs will reach 65-70°. Very minor coastal flooding is possible through early afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the 30s for most areas away from the coast. Our coldest outlying areas could drop into the lower 30s. Frost and freeze conditions are possible by daybreak Monday.

Monday and Tuesday will have sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.

There will be more clouds around on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Highs will be in the lower 70s Thursday, the mid to upper 70s on Friday, and the low to mid 70s next weekend.

Halloween is looking dry and mild. Trick or Treat temperatures will start at 65-70°, and fall into the upper 50s/lower 60s by later in the evening.

Our next chance of rain may not occur until late Sunday or Monday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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