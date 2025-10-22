Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 70

RICHMOND, Va. --Wednesday will be sunny and a little cooler with a high near 70. It will be breezy with sustained winds from 10-20 mph and higher gusts.

The rest of the week will be cool and dry with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

As of now, the weekend looks dry.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Melissa formed Tuesday morning in the central Caribbean. Melissa is expected to approach the southwestern portions of Haiti and Jamaica later this week bringing 5–10 inches of rain to parts of Hispaniola along with flooding and strong winds.

If you see something wispy-looking in the skies the next few days, it is the Comet Lemmon. It has been visible to the naked eye, but further detail can be seen with binoculars or a telescope.

