Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 70

Wednesday will be sunny and a little cooler with a high near 70.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 70
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. --Wednesday will be sunny and a little cooler with a high near 70. It will be breezy with sustained winds from 10-20 mph and higher gusts.

The rest of the week will be cool and dry with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

As of now, the weekend looks dry.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Melissa formed Tuesday morning in the central Caribbean. Melissa is expected to approach the southwestern portions of Haiti and Jamaica later this week bringing 5–10 inches of rain to parts of Hispaniola along with flooding and strong winds.

If you see something wispy-looking in the skies the next few days, it is the Comet Lemmon. It has been visible to the naked eye, but further detail can be seen with binoculars or a telescope.

Comet viewing.png

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg
CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.
CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone