Sunny Friday, warmer weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a sunny, cool and less breezy day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight won't be quite as cold with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, with more clouds around in the morning. It will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows Saturday night will be in the 50s.

Sunday will be warm and breezy with some gusts over 25 mph. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s. Sun will mix with more clouds during the afternoon. A shower or two will be possible by sunset west of I-95, with rain chances in the metro increasing after sunset.

A cold front will bring some showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder Sunday night, but it will dry out by daybreak Monday.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs 65-70.

Tuesday will have a cloud/sun mix and highs in the lower 70s.

Another cold front will pass Tuesday evening and Tuesday night, but rain chances appear minimal at this time.

If you see something wispy-looking in the skies the next few days, it is the Comet Lemmon. It appears in the northwestern sky around 90 minutes after sunset, and in the northeastern sky 90 minutes before sunrise. It will appear the brightest on October 21. It has been visible to the naked eye, but further detail can be seen with binoculars or a telescope.

(WTVR)

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.