Warm again today, much colder Monday into Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few showers will pass through early this morning, with the best chance south and southeast of Richmond.

Clouds will break for some sun during the day. It will be warm again with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. A few isolated showers are possible by late afternoon, mostly west of I-95. The chance of rain will increase this evening, when a few thunderstorms are possible.

There will be the chance of some showers overnight. Lows will be in the 40s for much of the area, with some 30s to the far northwest.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

A disturbance will pass through the region late Monday into Monday night. There is the chance for a few showers or even a few snowflakes, but the air will be pretty dry, and the chance of precipitation is fairly low.

It will be cold Monday night into Tuesday morning, with lows from the mid 20s to the lower 30s. A freeze watch is in effect for central and eastern Virginia. Areas well west of I-95 have already experienced a freeze, so additional alerts will not be issued there.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s in the morning, and 35-40° during the afternoon.

Lows Tuesday night will be in the low to mid 30s.

Highs will rebound back into the lower 60s on Wednesday, and will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s at the end of the week.

