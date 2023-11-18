Turning cooler this weekend with dry weather

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of fog around the next few hours, and it may turn locally dense, especially across southeastern & southwestern VA.

Skies will be mostly sunny today. It won't be as warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s far north to around 70 far south. Temps will drop a little as the afternoon wears on. It will be breezy with gusts over 25 mph. Due to the dry ground, gusty winds and low relative humidity, there is an increased risk of fire danger. Any sparks or fires will spread quickly.

Tonight will be clear with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Clouds will increase on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A storm system will bring rain to the area for much of Tuesday into Tuesday night. Rainfall of over 1/2 inch is possible, but there is the potential for over 1 inch of rain. A cool air wedge will keep temperatures in the 40s and 50s most of the day, with high temperatures occurring late in the day or during the evening.

Rain will exit Wednesday morning, and the rest of the day will be dry. No major travel weather issues will be around the our area, but there may be some rain and snow showers in the mountains of West Virginia.

Thanksgiving will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy.

