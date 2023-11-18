Watch Now
One storm will impact part of the holiday travel week

Here's the outlook for Monday through Friday
Posted at 10:12 AM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 10:12:26-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dry weather will continue through the day Monday.

Much-needed rainfall will arrive on Tuesday as a storm system moves into the region. Rain will spread across Virginia Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

Tuesday AM weather
Tuesday evening forecast

Over one inch of rainfall is possible.

Rain should exit early Wednesday morning, leading to a dry day. There could be some rain and snow showers in the mountains of West Virginia through early afternoon.

Wed AM regional
Wed PM regional

Thanksgiving morning will start chilly, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Thanksgiving morning

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny Thursday afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Thanksgiving Day

Across the country, there will be some rain and snow in the northeast Wednesday. Lake-effect snows will occur downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Wednesday U.S. travel weather

A good portion of the United States will remain dry Wednesday into Thanksgiving. A new storm will bring some rain and snow to the Rockies on Thursday. A few rain showers are possible near the Gulf Coast, and some rain and snow showers are possible in New England.

Thanksgiving U.S. travel weather

Locally, dry weather is expected on Friday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

