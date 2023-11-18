One storm will impact part of the holiday travel week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dry weather will continue through the day Monday.

Much-needed rainfall will arrive on Tuesday as a storm system moves into the region. Rain will spread across Virginia Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

Over one inch of rainfall is possible.

Rain should exit early Wednesday morning, leading to a dry day. There could be some rain and snow showers in the mountains of West Virginia through early afternoon.

Thanksgiving morning will start chilly, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny Thursday afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Across the country, there will be some rain and snow in the northeast Wednesday. Lake-effect snows will occur downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

A good portion of the United States will remain dry Wednesday into Thanksgiving. A new storm will bring some rain and snow to the Rockies on Thursday. A few rain showers are possible near the Gulf Coast, and some rain and snow showers are possible in New England.

Locally, dry weather is expected on Friday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

