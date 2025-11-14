Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday warm up hits mid 60s ahead of even warmer weekend

Highs will get back into the 70s
RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mostly sunny and less breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On Sunday, highs will be in the upper 60s northwest, and the mid 70s southeast.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler.

There will be a chance of some rain on Tuesday, and again on Thursday. Highs the first half of next week will be in the 50s.

