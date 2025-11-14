Friday warm up hits mid 60s ahead of even warmer weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mostly sunny and less breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On Sunday, highs will be in the upper 60s northwest, and the mid 70s southeast.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler.

There will be a chance of some rain on Tuesday, and again on Thursday. Highs the first half of next week will be in the 50s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.