Sunny skies and breezy conditions Thursday with highs the 60s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will become mostly sunny and breezy today with highs in the lower 60s. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Pleasant weather will continue Friday under partly cloudy skies.

It's possible that high temps on both Saturday and Sunday could reach 70 degrees, similar to what we experienced last weekend. A few showers will be possible Sunday.

Cooler weather is expected early next week, with a chance for rain Tuesday.

