Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Sunny skies and breezy conditions Thursday with highs the 60s

Skies will become mostly sunny today with highs in the lower 60s.
Tom's Morning Weather
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will become mostly sunny and breezy today with highs in the lower 60s. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Pleasant weather will continue Friday under partly cloudy skies.

It's possible that high temps on both Saturday and Sunday could reach 70 degrees, similar to what we experienced last weekend. A few showers will be possible Sunday.

Cooler weather is expected early next week, with a chance for rain Tuesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone