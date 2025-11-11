Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Breezy and milder in Virginia Wednesday

Dry pattern continues through the weekend
Tom's Morning Weather
RICHMOND, Va. -We will be a bit warmer today with plenty of breezy sunshine and a high in the lower 60s. The air will remain very dry. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with a low near 40°

Seasonably mild weather is expected Thursday through the weekend, with a warm day possible Sunday. The pattern will remain dry with very little chance of rain until next Tuesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

