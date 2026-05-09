Nice weekend ahead with Virginia rain chances increasing next week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Mother's Day will be very warm and dry, with highs in the low 80s. Showers could arrive near sunset.

Showers will be possible on Monday behind a cold front that will move through Virginia early in the morning. Highs will struggle to get into the low 60s with some areas remaining in the 50s.

Tuesday will be dry, but a slow-moving upper trough will bring a chance for showers to the area Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs throughout the workweek should remain below average.

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