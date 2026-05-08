Nice weekend ahead; several chances for rain in Virginia next week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be beautiful with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. A few clouds will be around tonight with a low in the lower 50s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Mother's Day will be very warm and dry, with highs in the low 80s. Showers could arrive near sunset.

Showers will be possible on Monday as an upper-level trough moves through the area.

Tuesday will be dry, but another upper trough will bring a chance for showers to the area Wednesday and Thursday.

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