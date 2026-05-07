Rain lingers with cooler temperatures in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will move southeast early in the day with mostly dry weather by late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will likely remain in the low 60s throughout the day Thursday. Skies will clear out again on Friday. After morning lows in the 40s, highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

The weekend will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and low 80s on Mother's Day. A few showers are possible on Saturday.

More rain is likely on Monday and potentially next Wednesday.

Most of the state is in a severe drought (level 3 out of 5), with areas well south and southwest of Richmond in an extreme drought (level 4 out of 5).

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