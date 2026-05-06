Scattered showers possible Wednesday in Virginia; more rain Thursday morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday, especially between sunrise and Noon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances will continue Thursday behind a cold front that will move through the area before sunrise. Temperatures will likely remain in the 50s throughout the day Thursday.

Skies will clear out again on Friday. After morning lows in the 40s, highs will be around 70.

As of now, it looks like the weekend will be warm with highs in the 70s Saturday and low 80s on Mother's Day. A few showers are possible on Saturday.

Most of the state is in a severe drought (level 3 out of 5), with areas well south and southwest of Richmond in an extreme drought (level 4 out of 5).

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