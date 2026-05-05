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Tuesday highs in mid 80s, rain in forecast

Tuesday will feature a mix of sunshine and high thin clouds with breezy and very warm conditions. The high will be in the mid 80s.
Tuesday highs in mid 80s, rain in forecast
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will feature a mix of sunshine and high thin clouds with breezy and very warm conditions. Fire danger will be enhanced with the gusty winds and low relative humidity.

Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain chances will be higher Wednesday night and Thursday, and some thunderstorms are possible.

Cooler air will move into the region and temperatures on Thursday will likely be in the 60s for most of us.

Skies will clear out again on Friday. After morning lows in the 40s, highs will be around 70.

As of now, it looks like the weekend will be warm with highs in the 70s. A few showers are possible on Saturday.

Most of the state is in a severe drought (level 3 out of 5), with areas well south and southwest of Richmond in an extreme drought (level 4 out of 5).

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