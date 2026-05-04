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Warmer Monday with highs in the upper 70s, temperatures in 80s on Tuesday

Most of the state is in a severe drought (level 3 out of 5), with areas well south and southwest of Richmond in an extreme drought (level 4 out of 5).
Warmer Monday with highs in the upper 70s, temperatures in 80s on Tuesday
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds, along with a warm-up over the next few days.

Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday, and the low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A disturbance may trigger a few scattered showers Wednesday, with the best rain chances northwest of Richmond. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain chances will be higher Wednesday night and Thursday, and some thunderstorms are possible. Cooler air will move into the region and temperatures on Thursday will likely be in the 60s for most of us.

Skies will clear out again on Friday. After morning lows in the 40s, highs will be around 70.

As of now, it looks like next weekend will have highs in the 70s. A few showers are possible on Saturday.

Most of the state is in a severe drought (level 3 out of 5), with areas well south and southwest of Richmond in an extreme drought (level 4 out of 5).

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