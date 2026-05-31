Chilly morning, abundant sunshine today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and very cool morning with the full moon shining brightly. Temperatures are mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but our coldest outlying areas will drop into the low and mid 40s.

Skies will be sunny today with highs in the mid to upper 70s for most locations. It will be in the lower 70s near the coast, and areas far southwest of Richmond will be around 80°.

Tonight will have some clouds and will not be a cool, with lows from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Monday will have variable clouds as a cold front moves through. An isolated shower or storm will be possible across southern and southeastern Virginia. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. We will have a mix of clouds and sun, and an isolated shower will be possible well west of I-95.

Highs will warm into the upper 70s on Wednesday, the lower 80s on Friday, and will be near or a little above 90° Friday and Saturday.

It looks like next Sunday may have a few showers, but as of now, the chance does not look very high.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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