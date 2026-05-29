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Dry and seasonal weather expected in Virginia through the weekend

We will have sunshine with comfortable levels of humidity heading into the weekend. Highs will be a little cooler Saturday and Sunday.
Dry and seasonal weather expected in Virginia through the weekend
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be sunny and seasonably warm, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The pattern of cool nights and mild afternoons will continue through the weekend and through much of next week as upper-level flow continues to bring reinforcing mild and dry air out of eastern Canada.

Rain chances will be very limited over the next week, with only a slim chance with a frontal passage on Monday.

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