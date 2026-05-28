Drier air moves in throughout the day

RICHMOND, Va. --Dew points should fall into the 50s today, which means the humidity is going to be lower and the air is going to be drier. Skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight will be clear and cooler with a low in the mid and upper 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80.

The weekend will be dry with cooler temperatures. The high will be in the upper 70s Saturday and the mid 70s Sunday.

A few showers will be possible Monday.

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