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Damaging wind gusts and severe storm threat Wednesday in Virginia

Wednesday will be a very warm and humid day in Central Virginia with scattered afternoon thunderstorms.
Damaging wind gusts and severe storm threat Wednesday in Virginia
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be very warm and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts. Any storm can contain heavy rainfall. Highs will climb into the mid 80s.

A cold front will move through central Virginia early Thursday, bringing drier and milder weather to the region.

Pleasant weather is expected this weekend and into the first half of next week with cool nights and mild afternoons.

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