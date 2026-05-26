Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue Tuesday. Highs in upper 70s.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue today with localized heavy rainfall and flooding are possible, later in the day. The high will be in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible Wednesday, with localized flooding possible.

A cold front will move through central Virginia early Thursday, bringing drier and milder weather to the region. Pleasant weather is expected through the upcoming weekend.

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