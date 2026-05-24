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Warmer today with lower rain chances

Wetter pattern returns for Monday
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is cloudy this morning with areas of clouds and drizzle. A few scattered showers will be possible through late morning.

Clouds may break a bit in spots today. A few isolated showers or storms will be possible this afternoon and evening, but it will be drier than yesterday. A front lifting from southeast to northwest will bring warmer temperatures.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s across the metro, with some 80s in the southeastern Virginia. Highs well northwest of Richmond will reach the lower 70s, but that may not happen until this evening, with temperatures in the 60s much of the afternoon.

Showers will increase tonight with areas of fog. Lows will be in the 60s.

While there will be dry hours on Memorial Day, rain chances will increase during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We will have occasional rain and a chance of storms on Tuesday.

Scattered storms will be around on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances will decrease Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Some drier air will move in for the end of the week.

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