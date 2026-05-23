Off and on rain for the holiday weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will stay unsettled today with some areas of showers tracking through the region at times today. Rain chances will decrease a bit by late afternoon and evening. Highs in the metro will be in the 60s, but will range from the 50s northwest to some 70s far southeast.

Tonight will have some showers and areas of fog. Lows will be near 60.

Sunday will feature some morning showers, with some breaks in the clouds possible during the afternoon. Widely scattered storms will occur in the afternoon and evening. A warm front will lift northward, allowing highs in the metro to reach 75-80. Highs to the southeast will be in the 80s.

Rain chances increase a bit for Memorial Day, but there will be many dry hours. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

A cold front will move south into the area on Tuesday, producing some showers.

Rain chances will gradually decrease the second half of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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