Expect a cool and mainly dry Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday. A shower is possible by Sunday night, mainly south and southwest of Richmond. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Much of Memorial Day is looking dry. We can't rule out a couple of scattered storms, but many areas will likely stay dry. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

A storm system will bring a good chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s.

Highs will warm back into the 80s at the end of the week.

