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High temperatures in the low to mid 90s to start the week in Virginia

Hot start to the week with a big temperature drop by Thursday
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday and Tuesday will be similar in weather with mostly sunny skies, dry and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s with lows near 70 degrees.

The heat will persist through Wednesday, with daytime highs in the low to mid 90s and a good amount of sunshine.

The next possibility for showers and a few storms will be midweek, as a cold front approaches from the west.

There may be a shower or thunderstorm late Wednesday, with higher rain chances Thursday and Friday.

Behind the front, we’ll get a break from the heat with temperatures returning to the 60s and 70s.

It will remain a bit unsettled with the threat for scattered showers continuing into at least the early part of next weekend.

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