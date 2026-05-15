Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Weather

Actions

Sunshine, mild temperatures return Friday, Saturday temps hit mid 80s

Friday will be a beautiful spring day with a cool start and a warm afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s.
Sunshine, mild temperatures return Friday, Saturday temps hit mid 80s.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be a beautiful spring day with a cool start and a warm afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

A ridge of high pressure will develop over the region this weekend resulting in several days of unusually hot weather. Highs will reach the mid 80s Saturday and low 90s Sunday through Wednesday.

A few showers and storms will be possible Monday afternoon but widespread rain is not expected.

A better chance for showers and storms will come next Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front interacts with a hot and humid air mass in place over central Virginia.

Milder weather will return to the Commonwealth late next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
BioHead ZACH DANIEL.jpg

Zach Daniel

BioHead MIKE GOLDBERG.jpg

Mike Goldberg

BioHead TOM PATTON.jpg

Tom Patton

BioHead MIKE STONE.jpg

Mike Stone

BioHead JULIE WATKINS.jpg

Julie Watkins

📱 Download CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone