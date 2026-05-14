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Mostly cloudy and cooler Thursday in Virginia

Clouds will attempt to break at times, a passing shower or sprinkle will remain possible through early afternoon.
Mostly cloudy and cooler Thursday in Virginia
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler behind the front with highs staying in the mid 60s. Clouds will attempt to break at times, a passing shower or sprinkle will remain possible through early afternoon.

Friday will be a beautiful spring day with a cool start and a warm afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will develop over the region this weekend resulting in several days of unusually hot weather. Highs will reach the mid 80s Saturday and near 90 Sunday through Wednesday.

A few showers and storms will be possible Sunday and Monday afternoon but widespread rain is not expected.

A better chance for showers and storms will come next Wednesday as a cold front interacts with a hot and humid air mass in place over central Virginia.

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