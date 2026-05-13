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When rain may return to Richmond this week

Wednesday will feature sunshine in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and a few isolated showers, the high will be in the upper 70s.
When rain may return to Richmond on Wednesday
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will feature sunshine in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

A few showers will be possible in the late afternoon, but the best chance for rain will be after dark, roughly between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

A few thunderstorms will be possible.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler behind a pre-dawn cold front. Highs will stay in the mid 60s.

Friday will be a beautiful spring day with a cool start and a warm afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will develop over the region this weekend resulting in several days of unusually hot weather. Highs will reach the mid 80s Saturday and near 90 Sunday through Tuesday. A few showers and storms will be possible Sunday and Monday afternoon but widespread rain is not expected.

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