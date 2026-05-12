Mostly sunny Tuesday with another shot of rain on Wednesday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll dry out for Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs moderating into the lower 70s. Tonight will be clear and cool, with a low in the lower 50s.

Another system will approach the region late Wednesday with our next chance for showers and potentially thunderstorms.

High temperatures will be closer to average for this time of the year, mostly in the mid 70s.

The end of the week looks mainly dry and turning much warmer by the weekend. Highs Sunday and Monday could reach the 90-degree mark.

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