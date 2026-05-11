Rain arrives in Richmond Monday morning and exits in the afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will increase west to east later Monday morning, it will become breezy and colder with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain exits this afternoon. between .25" and .45" will be possible.

We'll dry out for Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs warming back to near 70 Tuesday after a chilly start.

Another system will approach the region late Wednesday with our next chance for showers and potentially thunderstorms.

High temperatures will be closer to average for this time of the year, mostly in the mid 70s.

The end of the week looks mainly dry and turning much warmer by next weekend.

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