Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Virginia drought worsens, some rain possible Saturday

Most areas will stay dry Friday, but there is the slight chance of an isolated shower north of I-64 near or just after sunset. The high will be near 70.
Drought worsens across Virginia, some rain possible Saturday
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Most areas will stay dry Friday, but there is the slight chance of an isolated shower north of I-64 near or just after sunset. Highs will be 65-70.

A storm tracking south of our region may be close enough to provide some rain on Saturday, with the best chance across southern and southeastern Virginia. It will be cool with highs in the 50s and lower 60s.

Dry and seasonal weather is expected early next week with cool nights and warm afternoons.

The large-scale pattern does not support unseasonable warmth (or unseasonable cold) through mid-May.

Most of the state is now in a severe drought (level 3 out of 5), with areas well south and southwest of Richmond in an extreme drought (level 4 out of 5).

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone