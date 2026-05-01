Virginia drought worsens, some rain possible Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Most areas will stay dry Friday, but there is the slight chance of an isolated shower north of I-64 near or just after sunset. Highs will be 65-70.

A storm tracking south of our region may be close enough to provide some rain on Saturday, with the best chance across southern and southeastern Virginia. It will be cool with highs in the 50s and lower 60s.

Dry and seasonal weather is expected early next week with cool nights and warm afternoons.

The large-scale pattern does not support unseasonable warmth (or unseasonable cold) through mid-May.

Most of the state is now in a severe drought (level 3 out of 5), with areas well south and southwest of Richmond in an extreme drought (level 4 out of 5).

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